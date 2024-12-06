Christian groups to hold prayer meeting calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment

Ambrosio Zographos, also known by the Korean name Cho Seong-am, the newly appointed president of the National Council of Churches in Korea, delivers a speech during a press conference at St. Nicholas Cathedral in Ahyeon-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Nov. 22. (Yonhap)

A coalition of over 160 Christian organizations, including the National Council of Churches in Korea (NCCK) and the Christian Action for the Current Situation, announced they will hold a prayer meeting on Saturday at 1 p.m. in front of the NCCK’s headquarters in Jongno-gu, Seoul, to demand the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

“Emergency martial law was declared without legitimate procedure or justification, and has reversed the clock on democracy,” the group said in a statement. They further condemned the use of military troops to seize control of the National Assembly, calling it a “self-coup.”

The organizations emphasized their commitment to defending democracy and the unity of their voices.

“We will pray to protect democracy from regression and continue the courageous outcry that emerged on that day with one heart and one spirit,” the groups said. “The impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol must be the starting point for building a new era of equality and peace.”

Following the prayer meeting, participants are set to march towards Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.