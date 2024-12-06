Christian groups to hold prayer meeting calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment

Most Popular
-
6
Ruling party leader stands firm on suspending Yoon from his position
-
7
Protests sweep South Korea as calls for Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation intensify
-
8
Assembly passes motion to impeach state audit chief, top prosecutors
-
9
Ruling party to vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment bill; Leader demands Yoon quit party
-
10
Rights group claims proof of 2nd martial law declaration
Christian groups to hold prayer meeting calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachmentBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 19:44
A coalition of over 160 Christian organizations, including the National Council of Churches in Korea (NCCK) and the Christian Action for the Current Situation, announced they will hold a prayer meeting on Saturday at 1 p.m. in front of the NCCK’s headquarters in Jongno-gu, Seoul, to demand the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
“Emergency martial law was declared without legitimate procedure or justification, and has reversed the clock on democracy,” the group said in a statement. They further condemned the use of military troops to seize control of the National Assembly, calling it a “self-coup.”
The organizations emphasized their commitment to defending democracy and the unity of their voices.
“We will pray to protect democracy from regression and continue the courageous outcry that emerged on that day with one heart and one spirit,” the groups said. “The impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol must be the starting point for building a new era of equality and peace.”
Following the prayer meeting, participants are set to march towards Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.
More from Headlines
-
Ruling party leader stands firm on suspending Yoon from his position
-
South Korean military says will not obey another martial law
-
Why did martial law troops go to National Election Commission?