South Korea, US, Japan to hold talks on North Korea nuclear provocation next week

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 19:36

Sign of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold a high-level meeting in Tokyo next week to discuss North Korea's nuclear provocations, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

Vice Foreign Minister for Strategy and Intelligence Cho Koo-rae will meet US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and Hiroyuki Namazu, Japan's assistant minister for Asian and Oceanian Affairs, on Monday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the three officials will discuss ways to address North Korea's potential provocations, the recent military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, and other regional issues in Northeast Asia, the ministry said.

South Korea is also widely anticipated to brief its counterparts on the domestic political situation, including the aftermath of President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived declaration of martial law earlier this week. (Yonhap)

