French architect, designer Jean Prouve's modernism on view at Seoul Auction

Seoul Auction, a major auction house in South Korea, has opened an exhibition highlighting modernist design led by prominent 20th-century architects and designers, with a particular focus on the works of French architect and designer Jean Prouve.

Prouve is celebrated as one of the most influential figures of the 20th century, renowned for developing cutting-edge technology and modular systems for mass production during the postwar modernist era.

His exhibition, titled “Jean Prouve 6x6,” is held at Seoul Auction’s headquarters in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 17, in collaboration with AndersonC, a furniture gallery based in Seoul.