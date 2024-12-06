Korea’s finance chief sending out emergency letters to reassure foreign investors

South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok speaks during an emergency meeting with financial regulators in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's finance minister has sought to reassure foreign investors and global financial institutions through emergency letters and meetings, as political tensions intensify following President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration.

An official from the Ministry of Economy and Finance confirmed that the ministry is continuing to send out emergency letters to major economies, financial regulators and investors to assure them that "the nation’s political, economic and national systems remain intact despite the recent political developments."

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, who also doubles as deputy prime minister, sent the first letter Wednesday, outlining that the martial law and associated measures had been lifted following the National Assembly’s demand and Cabinet deliberations, in accordance with the Constitution and relevant laws.

"South Korea’s resilient economic system is effectively containing the turmoil stemming from non-economic factors, and the rapid stabilization of financial markets indicates the disruption will be short-lived," Choi emphasized, vowing to maintain transparent communication about ongoing developments.

As of Friday, the ministry continued to send emergency letters to working-level officials at financial regulators and major institutions, with tens of letters sent so far.

An emergency letter differs from the usual correspondence sent by the finance minister during normal operations. According to the official, the ministry issues emergency letters during significant events or risks.

This marks the first use of emergency letters since 2017 when former President Park Geun-hye was impeached. Similar letters were sent in March 2004 when late President Roh Moo-hyun faced impeachment, and in December 2016 when Park's impeachment process began.

On Friday, Choi, along with the industry minister, held a meeting with foreign investors and chamber of commerce representatives to address their concerns. The attendees, representing six foreign chambers of commerce in Korea, requested swift action from the government to resolve the uncertainty and ensure normal business operations.

In response, Choi and Industry Minister An Duk-geun reassured the group, saying that "The government will continue a consistent and systematic policy response to ensure the stability of foreign investment and economic activities in South Korea."

Meanwhile, political unrest is beginning to weigh on the market, as impeachment talks escalate.

The Kospi closed down 0.56 percent at 2,428.16 ($1.71) on Friday, marking a 2.88 percent drop from Tuesday, before the martial law announcement. The market showed volatility during the session, briefly falling to an intraday low of 2,397.73.

Retail investors, who had continued buying even after the political turmoil began, sold off a total of 577 billion won, while foreign investors dumped 309 billion won, adding to the 700 billion won they had sold in the previous two days.

The Korean won continued its weakening trend on Friday, rising to 1,429 won per US dollar, before closing at 1,419.2 won.