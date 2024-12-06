Most Popular
[Photo News] Suneung scores are out. These reactions say it all
Students nationwide receive their scores from Nov. college entrance examBy Song Seung-hyun
Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 17:03
Two third-year students at Sajik Girls’ High School in Busan celebrate their Suneung results with an enthusiastic double high-five on Friday morning. The state-administered College Scholastic Ability Test, held on Nov. 14 this year, had 522,670 participants, including high school seniors and graduates -- up 18,082 from last year.
Two third-year students at Sajik Girls’ High School in Busan pump their fists in joy after checking their scores.
A third-year student at Daegu Girls’ High School beams after reviewing her results.
A third-year student at Daegu Girls’ High School appears concerned while reviewing her scores.
Five third-year students at Hyowon High School in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province discuss their scores together.
A Daegu Girls’ High School student receives her Suneung results on Friday.
