Korean Air wins Global Traveler Award for best inflight service

Korean Air announced on Friday that it has earned the prestigious Best Airline Onboard Service title at the Global Traveler 2024 GT Tested Reader Survey Awards.

The airline's Skypass loyalty program also received recognition, winning the Best Frequent-Flyer Award Redemption category. Additionally, Korean Air ranked highly in several other categories, including second place for Best First-Class Seat Design and third place for Best Airline Cuisine, Best Business-Class Seat Design, Best Flight Attendants and Best Airport Staff/Gate Agents.

Global Traveler, a leading US-based luxury travel magazine, conducts an annual survey in which readers vote on the best in various travel-related categories.

The latest honor builds on Korean Air’s strong showing in the 2023 awards, where it won titles for Best Airline Cuisine and Best Business-Class Seat Design.

"I had the pleasure of experiencing Korean Air’s business-class service in 2024, and it’s clear why our readers selected the airline. I can attest to the quality of its onboard service, and this recognition is well-deserved," Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO of Global Traveler, shared his endorsement.

Notable features of Korean Air's service include hospitality from flight attendants, gourmet dining on long-haul flights that includes Korean-style vegan dishes and innovative meal options and a broad range of entertainment to suit diverse preferences.

In addition to its Global Traveler awards, Korean Air also earned several other notable honors this year, including the APEX 5-star global airline rating for the eighth consecutive year, Best Business and First-Class airline in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards for the second year in a row and Best Airline Onboard Menu for First Class in Global Traveler’s Leisure Lifestyle Awards.