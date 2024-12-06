[Photo News] Haeundae Light Festival to illuminate Busan’s winter nights

The 11th edition of Haeundae Light Festival is coming to Busan’s iconic Haeundae Beach and Haeundae Market areas, from Dec. 14 to Feb. 2, 2025.

Under the theme of “New Wave Snow Wave,” the festival’s opening ceremony will take place at Haeundae Beach at 6 p.m., featuring a concert by vocalist Kim Jae-hee, media projections and fireworks. The spectacular night view will be presented with the decorative lights, media art, a megasized Christmas tree and a light playground.

A drone show and dance performance by Show Design Group are scheduled to entertain travelers at the New Year’s Eve celebration.