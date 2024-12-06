Home

Subway workers' strike averted after last-minute deal with management

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 09:47

    • Link copied

Passengers crowd a platform at Sindorim Station in southwestern Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap) Passengers crowd a platform at Sindorim Station in southwestern Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Unionized subway workers called off their planned strike Friday after a last-minute deal was reached in wage negotiations with the management.

Seoul Metro, the operator of subway Lines 1 to 8 in the capital area, reached an agreement with each of its three labor unions in the early hours of the day centering on a 2.5 percent wage increase and the hiring of around 630 new employees.

The agreements also called for improved working conditions, such as bedrooms and lounges for staff.

The averted strike eases concerns about major disruptions in rail and subway services following the launch of an indefinite general strike by unionized workers of the Korea Railroad Corp., the national railway operator, the previous day.

The ongoing strike has caused partial delays and cancellations on subway Lines 1, 3 and 4, and in the operations of high-speed KTX trains and regular trains. (Yonhap)

