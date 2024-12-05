Overdue library book? You're forgiven thanks to Han Kang's Nobel win

A large billboard celebrating Han Kang's Nobel Prize win in Literature is displayed on the exterior of the Seoul Library building on Oct. 17. (Newsis)

To celebrate Han Kang's historic Nobel Literature Prize win, the Seoul Metropolitan Library will host a special event Tuesday, coinciding with the Nobel Prize award ceremony.

A special pardon will also be offered to individuals with overdue books, with borrowing restrictions lifted at the Seoul Library and 232 other public libraries across the city, provided they return their overdue books by Tuesday.

Under current library rules, overdue books result in a suspension of borrowing privileges, calculated by multiplying the number of overdue days by the number of books borrowed.

Over 107,000 people are expected to benefit from this initiative. Those eligible will be able to use the library's services starting Wednesday.

The library is set to become a "noisy" library on Tuesday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., filled with discussions and artistic performances, according to a library official.

Notable readings will include actress Yoo Sun reciting excerpts from Han's "The Vegetarian."

Novelists Choi Eun-young of "Shoko's Smile" and Park Sang-young of "Love in the Big City" will each give a talk on Korean literature, accompanied by a jazz concert from the La Petite France Quartet.

Those wishing to participate in the event can register in advance on the Seoul Library website. If there are remaining seats, on-site registration will also be available.