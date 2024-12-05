Jeju’s winter charms beckon travelers

Most Popular
Jeju’s winter charms beckon travelersBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Dec. 7, 2024 - 16:01
The Jeju Tourism Organization has curated a selection of iconic travel spots on Jeju Island where holidaymakers can take in the unique winter ambiance and enjoy a memorable travel experience.
Ranging from scenic views of nature to hands-on activities, these destinations will delight even the pickiest travelers, allowing them to explore the island without even noticing a chill in the air.
Hallasan
No trip to Jeju is complete without a visit to Hallasan, the highest mountain in all of South Korea.
Although Hallasan is an outstanding destination for an immersive hiking experience any time of the year, its winter scenery has an unparalleled charm.
The snow-covered mountain offers breathtaking vistas at almost every turn.
Hikers can witness the frozen beauty of flowers and fields of snow along the way to the mountain's peak, Dongneung.
The Eoseungsaengak Trail, Hallasan’s shortest, is popular among families with children. Its slopes are great for sledding, and visitors of all ages can spend time nearby having snowball fights and making snowmen.
As of November, Jeju’s provincial government and Hallasan National Park are permitting a greater number of hikers on two other Hallasan mountain trails -- Gwaneumsa Trail and Seongpanak Trail -- to enable more visitors to experience the iconic mountain in winter.
Until Dec. 27, the park will not require online reservations or a QR code to hike Hallasan.
For the visitors’ convenience, the Hallasan Snowflower Bus will serve hikers moving to and from Jeju City Bus Terminal and the entrance of Youngsil Trail -- another popular hiking course.
The bus will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting Dec. 21 and running through Feb. 23.
Cafes with Christmas vibe
If you're looking for a Christmas atmosphere, visit the island’s many coffee shops decked out for the holidays and offering guests a heartwarming winter vibe.
Deer Lodge, a treehouse cafe located in Seogwipo, on the southern side of the island, offers tourists a cozy break by the fireplace.
The cafe showcases and eclectic range of items, ranging from helmets, lanterns and antique teapots to acoustic guitars, jackets and luggage.
If you're interested in vintage fashion, Cafe Korat might be another great option.
The cafe’s menu is fairly standard, including teas, fruit drinks and a full range of espresso drinks.
But it also offers a chance to window shop for fashionable clothes, accessories and even a few souvenirs.
Cafe Korat, which is located in Jeju City on the island's north side, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's closed on Tuesdays.
Another unique destination is a cafe called If Today Is Christmas, whose menu, photo zones and interior design are made to bring out the holiday vibe to the fullest.
Visitors are free to take pictures in parts of the cafe, which also takes reservations for the entire space for special occasions and photo shoots.
The cafe has become a popular spot not only for couples, but also for dog owners thanks to its dog-friendly policy.
If Today Is Christmas is open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., but make sure to check its Instagram in case there's an unexpected day off.
Jeju Horse Park
Just as popular as tangerine-picking in the warmer months, an exciting activity for winter is horseback riding.
At Jeju Horse Park, located in Seogwipo, vacationers can learn about Jeju’s horse culture in an exciting but approachable way.
Its facilities include the Jeju Horse Museum, the Ttarabi horseback riding track, a campground, art shop, cafe and more.
On the Ttarabi horseback riding track, guests can explore the park on the 1.2-kilometer basic course, or the 2.5-kilometer and 3.5-kilometer grassland courses.
Outside the park area, there is also a special 13-kilometer course for riding with an instructor.
You can get to know your horse and try caring for it via brushing, stall cleaning, horse saddling and feeding.
While the horse feeding program costs 3,000 won ($2.12), the prices for the horseback riding courses vary from 12,000 won to 50,000 won depending on track length.
One hour-long horse experience program is priced at 100,000 won.
