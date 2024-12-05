Jeju’s winter charms beckon travelers

Hallasan (Jeju Tourism Organization) Hallasan (Jeju Tourism Organization)

The Jeju Tourism Organization has curated a selection of iconic travel spots on Jeju Island where holidaymakers can take in the unique winter ambiance and enjoy a memorable travel experience. Ranging from scenic views of nature to hands-on activities, these destinations will delight even the pickiest travelers, allowing them to explore the island without even noticing a chill in the air. Hallasan No trip to Jeju is complete without a visit to Hallasan, the highest mountain in all of South Korea. Although Hallasan is an outstanding destination for an immersive hiking experience any time of the year, its winter scenery has an unparalleled charm. The snow-covered mountain offers breathtaking vistas at almost every turn.

Eoseungsaengak Trail on Hallasan (Jeju Tourism Organization) Eoseungsaengak Trail on Hallasan (Jeju Tourism Organization)

Hikers can witness the frozen beauty of flowers and fields of snow along the way to the mountain's peak, Dongneung. The Eoseungsaengak Trail, Hallasan’s shortest, is popular among families with children. Its slopes are great for sledding, and visitors of all ages can spend time nearby having snowball fights and making snowmen. As of November, Jeju’s provincial government and Hallasan National Park are permitting a greater number of hikers on two other Hallasan mountain trails -- Gwaneumsa Trail and Seongpanak Trail -- to enable more visitors to experience the iconic mountain in winter. Until Dec. 27, the park will not require online reservations or a QR code to hike Hallasan. For the visitors’ convenience, the Hallasan Snowflower Bus will serve hikers moving to and from Jeju City Bus Terminal and the entrance of Youngsil Trail -- another popular hiking course. The bus will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting Dec. 21 and running through Feb. 23. Cafes with Christmas vibe If you're looking for a Christmas atmosphere, visit the island’s many coffee shops decked out for the holidays and offering guests a heartwarming winter vibe. Deer Lodge, a treehouse cafe located in Seogwipo, on the southern side of the island, offers tourists a cozy break by the fireplace.

Deer Lodge (Jeju Tourism Organization) Deer Lodge (Jeju Tourism Organization)

The cafe showcases and eclectic range of items, ranging from helmets, lanterns and antique teapots to acoustic guitars, jackets and luggage. If you're interested in vintage fashion, Cafe Korat might be another great option. The cafe’s menu is fairly standard, including teas, fruit drinks and a full range of espresso drinks. But it also offers a chance to window shop for fashionable clothes, accessories and even a few souvenirs.

Cafe Korat (Jeju Tourism Organization) Cafe Korat (Jeju Tourism Organization)

Cafe Korat, which is located in Jeju City on the island's north side, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's closed on Tuesdays. Another unique destination is a cafe called If Today Is Christmas, whose menu, photo zones and interior design are made to bring out the holiday vibe to the fullest. Visitors are free to take pictures in parts of the cafe, which also takes reservations for the entire space for special occasions and photo shoots.

If Today Is Christmas (Jeju Tourism Organization) If Today Is Christmas (Jeju Tourism Organization)

The cafe has become a popular spot not only for couples, but also for dog owners thanks to its dog-friendly policy. If Today Is Christmas is open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., but make sure to check its Instagram in case there's an unexpected day off. Jeju Horse Park Just as popular as tangerine-picking in the warmer months, an exciting activity for winter is horseback riding.

Visitors enjoy horseback riding at Jeju Horse Park in Seogwipo, southern Jeju Island. (Jeju Tourism Organization) Visitors enjoy horseback riding at Jeju Horse Park in Seogwipo, southern Jeju Island. (Jeju Tourism Organization)

A child pets a horse at Jeju Horse Park. (Jeju Tourism Organization) A child pets a horse at Jeju Horse Park. (Jeju Tourism Organization)