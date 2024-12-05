[Well-curated] Book fest at Seoul Forest, espresso bar and Christmas markets

(Seoul Metropolitan Government) (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Picture book fest at Seoul Forest library Throughout Dec. 15, Seoul Forest will turn into a magical winter haven with its "Picture Book Library in the Woods" festival. Held at the Seoul Forest Community Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event offers enchanting exhibitions, live music and interactive activities, creating a cozy and festive experience for all ages. The event features performances involving storytelling with music, such as "I love you today as well," and a picture book concert with classical music on Dec. 7. Other weekend highlights include guitarist Denis Sungho's "Letter" (Dec. 8) and Edwin Kim's Christmas choral concert (Dec. 15), featuring Grammy-winning collaborations. Performances are free with prior reservations made at the Seoul Public Service Reservation website. The festival also offers activities for families and children. Visitors can enjoy drawing, letter-writing and hands-on crafts inspired by world-renowned picture book authors such as Mo Willems and Lee Ji-eun. Also for the creatively inclined, weekend workshops include paper doll-making and stamp art. In addition to the daytime events, Seoul Forest's Garden of Excitement will light up with dazzling displays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., offering a perfect backdrop for winter photos. For details, visit the Seoul Parks website or its Instagram (@seoul_parks_official).

People sit by the window and enjoy coffee at Leesar espresso bar in Cheongdam, Seoul, on Nov. 16. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald)

Leesar: Espresso bar for beginners In Korea, straight espresso isn’t a go-to drink. Most people prefer an Americano, made by diluting espresso with water, as many find espresso too strong and bitter. European-style espresso bars are a relatively new addition to the Korean coffee scene. Among them is Leesar, the country’s first standing espresso bar, which opened in Yaksu, Seoul, in 2020. Leesar has since expanded, operating six branches in Seoul and one in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province. Its second located, located in the upscale Cheongdam neighborhood, offers a mix of experiences. The first floor is designed as a standing bar with side seating, while the second floor provides larger tables for those who want to gather and linger over their espresso.

Leftover espresso shot cups at Leesar espresso bar in Cheongdam, Seoul, on Nov. 16. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald)

The menu features 11 different espresso options, catering both to beginners and aficionados. Offerings range from the classic Caffe Espresso to the store’s signature Caffe Pieno and the beginner-friendly Caffe con Panna. Prices are reasonable, starting at 1,500 won ($1.06) and peaking at 6,500 won, making it easy to sample multiple options in one visit. Served in small shot-sized cups, guests can try two or three varieties in a single outing, exploring the nuanced flavors of each brew. Leesar has also become a social media hotspot. The tradition of stacking empty espresso cups into a tower for a photo has become a hallmark of the Leesar experience. It’s an “Instagrammable” nod to Italian coffee culture, offering patrons a small but authentic taste of Italy. Whether you’re an espresso enthusiast or a curious beginner, Leesar makes for a perfect introduction to the rich world of espresso in Korea.

European Christmas Market in 2022 (Seongbuk District Office)