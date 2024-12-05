[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort unveils new winter campaign

Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, an integrated resort located in Yeongjong-do, Incheon, entertains its guests with winter-themed media art, starting from Monday.

Under the theme of “Santa’s Village,” the new media art will be displayed at the resort’s digital entertainment street Aurora and on its mega-sized LED screens, depicting a unique fairytale atmosphere featuring Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer pulling a sleigh across the sky.

Several different Santa Clauses will show how they are preparing for Christmas, bringing joy to viewers of all ages.

The media art content will be presented every hour and a half.

In addition to the art show, the multi-purpose rotunda features a large Christmas tree, a digital chandelier and Christmas-themed sculptures in a feast for the eyes.

For more information, visit Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort’s official website.

Legoland Korea Resort holds new campaign for all children

Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, has launched the heartwarming campaign “#BuildToGive,” inviting visitors to help underprivileged children.

#BuildToGive is an event for people of all ages who visit Legoland Korea Resort’s new attraction Bricktopia Lounge and build their own heart-shaped Lego.

Guests can participate in this campaign by uploading photos of their heart-shaped Lego creations on social media with the tag #BuildToGive.

The number of posts with the hashtag will be counted, and the same number of Lego products will be donated to vulnerable children around the world.

Participants will be given a limited edition badge featuring a winter theme.

#BuildToGive is the first collaborative campaign between 10 Legoland Resorts and Legoland Discovery Centers around the world.

For more information, visit Legoland Korea Resort’s official website.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul collaborates with Hublot

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, located in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, is offering a new artistic gastronomy experience in collaboration with Swiss premium watchmaker Hublot until Jan. 14, 2025.

Inspired by Hublot’s philosophy “Art of Fusion,” flower artist Nicolai Bergmann presents his floral creations in the hotel lobby, featuring preserved white carnations and hydrangeas.

The hotel’s Charles H. bar will offer two Hublot-inspired cocktails -- the Hublot Aperitivo and the Hublot Sapphire Glow -- created by head bartender Odd Strandbakken.

The drinks are served with special ice carved and stamped with the Hublot logo.

The cocktails are priced from 31,000 won ($22).

For more information and reservations, call (02) 6388-550.

Park Hyatt Seoul adds Christmas ambience

Park Hyatt Seoul, located in Gangnam, southern Seoul, is greeting visitors with new Christmas-themed decorations throughout the hotel and offering its mascot teddy bear Parker as a limited edition souvenir.

The special teddy bear will be presented as a Christmas gift to guests who stay on Christmas Eve.

Guests can also experience Christmas-themed cuisine and desserts at the hotel’s restaurants as well.

For more information and reservations, call Park Hyatt Seoul at (02) 2016-1234.

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul presents enchanting Christmas cakes

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul, a serene retreat on the slopes of Namsan in central Seoul, is offering four decadent Christmas cakes from Dec. 14 to 25.

Indulge in the signature Noel C’est la Vir, a pistachio and berry creation. Vanilla lovers will swoon over the Noel Fraise, featuring custard cream and strawberries. For chocolate aficionados, there is Neige, a pairing of cassis and blueberries. Also, try the Cheminee, a coffee-infused dacquoise with hints of glazed lemon and caramel.

The cakes range in price from 68,000 won to 80,000 won.

Those who make their cake reservations between Dec. 1 and 15 receive a 10 percent discount.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 2250-8171.