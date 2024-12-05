Home

    South Korea faces unprecedented turmoil in aftermath of Yoon's martial law

    Why did President Yoon Suk Yeol resort to martial law?

    Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment vote looms large

    Impeachment motion to be voted on Saturday

    South Korean journalists condemn Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law

    'I'm sorry': Soldier mobilized by martial law seen apologizing to citizens

    How Yoon’s fate could unfold under 4 scenarios

    In Yoon's martial law speech, a window into his troubling worldview

    Yoon aides, Cabinet members offer to resign

    The six-hour shambles that showed Korean democracy's strength

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Dec. 6, 2024 - 09:01

“Moana 2”

(US)

Opened Nov. 27

Fantasy/Adventure

Directed by Dana Ledoux Miller, Jason Hand, David Derrick Jr.

After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) embarks on a journey to the far seas of Oceania into dangerous, long-lost adventures unlike anything she has never faced.

“Wicked”

(US)

Opened Nov. 20

Musical/Fantasy

Directed by Jon M. Chu

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), a green-skinned outcast with extraordinary magical abilities, and Glinda (Ariana Grande), a popular and ambitious young woman, form a complex and transformative friendship as they navigate the challenges of their world.

“Hidden Face”

(South Korea)

Opened Nov. 20

Thriller

Directed by Kim Dae-woo

Orchestra conductor Seong-jin (Song Seung-heon) notices that his fiancee Su-yeon (Cho Yeo-jeong) has mysteriously disappeared, leaving a cryptic video message. As he deals with the aftermath and begins a new relationship, dark secrets lead to shocking revelations.

“Gladiator II”

(US)

Opened Nov. 13

Action/Adventure

Directed by Ridley Scott

The story of Lucius (Paul Mescal), the former heir to the Roman Empire, continues 20 years after he takes on Maximus’ legacy and becomes a gladiator after the Roman Army invades his home.

