[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Moana 2”

(US)

Opened Nov. 27

Fantasy/Adventure

Directed by Dana Ledoux Miller, Jason Hand, David Derrick Jr.

After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) embarks on a journey to the far seas of Oceania into dangerous, long-lost adventures unlike anything she has never faced.

“Wicked”

(US)

Opened Nov. 20

Musical/Fantasy

Directed by Jon M. Chu

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), a green-skinned outcast with extraordinary magical abilities, and Glinda (Ariana Grande), a popular and ambitious young woman, form a complex and transformative friendship as they navigate the challenges of their world.

“Hidden Face”

(South Korea)

Opened Nov. 20

Thriller

Directed by Kim Dae-woo

Orchestra conductor Seong-jin (Song Seung-heon) notices that his fiancee Su-yeon (Cho Yeo-jeong) has mysteriously disappeared, leaving a cryptic video message. As he deals with the aftermath and begins a new relationship, dark secrets lead to shocking revelations.

“Gladiator II”

(US)

Opened Nov. 13

Action/Adventure

Directed by Ridley Scott

The story of Lucius (Paul Mescal), the former heir to the Roman Empire, continues 20 years after he takes on Maximus’ legacy and becomes a gladiator after the Roman Army invades his home.