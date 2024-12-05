[Herald Interview] Gong Yoo of 'The Trunk' says he wanted to explore darker sides of love

Most Popular
[Herald Interview] Gong Yoo of 'The Trunk' says he wanted to explore darker sides of loveBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Dec. 5, 2024 - 17:37
Gong Yoo, one of South Korea's top actors, famous for his iconic role as the immortal heartthrob in the megahit K-drama "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" and his performances in other popular titles like "Coffee Prince," has returned with "The Trunk" -- a Netflix mystery melodrama released Nov. 29.
The series centers on Jung-won (Gong Yoo), a successful music producer haunted by a traumatic past involving an abusive father and a broken marriage, and In-ji (Seo Hyun-jin), as they enter into a one-year contract marriage.
Speaking about the series' darker themes, Gong Yoo expressed his interest in exploring the less idealized and more complex sides of romantic relationships through this project.
"There are plenty of gentle and heartwarming stories out there, aren’t there? (Audiences) don’t seem to prefer darker or more somber narratives," said Gong, during a group interview held in Jongno-gu, Seoul, Thursday.
"(However), when I’m in a romantic relationship, I can’t help but notice the shadows that exist within it. Movies and dramas often present relationships in a brighter, more idealized light. Isn't that part of their purpose? To provide a sense of escape and comfort. But with this work, I felt drawn to exploring some of the darker facets instead," he said.
The series marks Gong Yoo's return to the small screen after three years, following his role in the Netflix original "The Silent Sea." Reflecting on the gap between the two projects, Gong shared that he sees time as an important concept in his life.
“When I was younger, I didn’t realize it as much. But occasionally, when I exceed the pace I can handle, I feel a slight sense of breakdown afterward. I learned that through working," he said.
"In fact, because of these gaps, people often say that I’m very cautious when choosing projects -- and one should be very careful when choosing projects -- but there were some projects that looked very easy and straightforward, and this series was like that. I instantly told them I would do 'The Trunk,' and the company was startled to hear that," he said.
Gong explained that rather than prioritizing the financial success of "The Trunk," he would feel fulfilled if the message he tried to convey through his performance resonated with the audience.
"Having worked for over 20 years, I’ve come to realize that no particular work can satisfy everyone," he added.
"When I was younger, I used to wonder, 'Why don’t they get it?' or feel frustrated by such things. But over time, I’ve come to understand that the world is full of diverse perspectives, and we simply need to respect that," said Gong.
"Rather than focusing on its commercial success, I feel that as long as the intention I wanted to convey reaches even a portion of the audience, and they feel the emotions I hoped to express, that alone is enough for me," he said.
Meanwhile, Gong Yoo is set to return as a key character in the highly anticipated "Squid Game Season 2," portraying the enigmatic recruiter who lures participants into the deadly contests.
Reflecting on his special appearance, Gong said he was glad he was taking on a smaller role in such a globally renowned series.
“In terms of screen time, this character wasn’t one with an extensive backstory or detailed explanation. That gave me a lot of room for imagination, which I found incredibly enjoyable. I would frequently ask the director, 'What about this?' 'How does this sound?' The director provided a basic framework, and I had the creative freedom to fill in the rest, which was so much fun,” he said.
Unlike lead roles, which come with the responsibility of driving the entire narrative, Gong said he was glad this character allowed him to work without that weight.
“The role is more of a lone wolf, not deeply intertwined with the other characters in an organic way. That lack of constraints and freedom felt very different from my previous projects, where I had to consider every character and the overall dynamics of the story," he said.
