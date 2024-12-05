Home

Citibank Korea hosts annual seminar on digital finance

By Park Min-ha

Published : Dec. 5, 2024 - 17:19

Yoo Myung-soon, CEO of Citibank Korea, delivers a welcome speech at the Korea Digital Leaders Summit 2024 held at a Seoul hotel on Thursday. (Citibank Korea) Yoo Myung-soon, CEO of Citibank Korea, delivers a welcome speech at the Korea Digital Leaders Summit 2024 held at a Seoul hotel on Thursday. (Citibank Korea)

Citibank Korea on Thursday hosted the Korea Digital Leaders Summit 2024 to explore the future of the digital market and support companies’ global expansions.

The event gathered executives from Korea’s digital firms across industries such as e-commerce, gaming, tourism and finance. Key speakers included officials from Krafton, Silicon2, KOTRA and Smilegate Investment who delivered presentations on their insights into current market trends.

Kim Jin-wook, chief economist at Citibank Korea, provided an in-depth analysis of global economic conditions and market outlook following the US presidential election. Lee In-jun, the company’s fintech solution specialist, also presented the latest trends in the digital finance industry, focusing on Citi’s global remittance solutions and AI usages.

“With growing geopolitical tensions heightening policy risks, entering the global market requires effective strategies and innovative approaches,” said Yoo Myung-soon, CEO of Citibank Korea. “By leveraging our extensive global network and financial expertise, we will continue to support digital companies in entering global market entry and achieving sustainable growth.”

Earlier this year, Citibank hosted an Asia-Pacific summit in Thailand, inviting 100 founders and CEOs from leading digital companies across the region.

