SK Discovery gets finance expert as new CEO

By Moon Joon-hyun

Published : Dec. 5, 2024 - 16:23

SK Discovery CEO Son Hyun-ho (SK Discovery) SK Discovery CEO Son Hyun-ho (SK Discovery)

SK Group has tapped Son Hyun-ho, a seasoned business strategist and finance expert, as the new CEO of SK Discovery, the group's investment-focused holding company specializing in energy and materials. The announcement came Thursday after a meeting of the Supex Council, the group’s top decision-making body.

Son, who previously served as vice president of the Supex Council’s Strategy Support Team, brings years of experience in designing business strategies and managing finances.

In his new role, Son is expected to sharpen SK Discovery’s investment strategies and help the company thrive in a fast-changing global business environment. His appointment signals SK’s growing focus on finding leaders who can deliver stability and innovation at a time when industries worldwide are navigating technological disruptions and geopolitical uncertainties.

The leadership changes at SK Discovery are part of a wider executive shakeup across SK Group. In total, 75 new executives have been promoted within the conglomerate, with a strong emphasis on expertise in technology and operations. About two-thirds of the new appointees specialize in fields like research and development, production, artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

