Poet Na Tae-joo and Pulitzer-winning photojournalist speak at Global Business Forum

Poet Na Tae-joo and Pulitzer-winning photojournalist speak at Global Business ForumBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Dec. 5, 2024 - 15:43
Poet Na Tae-joo and Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Kang Hyung-won highlighted the significance of culture and journalism during a session titled "Night of Poetry and Journalism" at the Global Business Forum on Wednesday.
Addressing an audience of business leaders, Na emphasized the importance of caring for others and appreciating the value of everyday life, as expressed in his famous poem "Grass Flower."
Na said he often takes walks with his wife, and after a long walk, when it’s time to head home, he feels fortunate to have a place to return to in the evening.
"It’s just a humble house, but isn’t having such a home the beginning of happiness? These simple things form the foundation of our lives and are the source of our joy. They are what we should prioritize," said Na.
"Having someone to think of when times are tough -- that’s the foundation of life. Even in moments of scarcity and vulnerability, when viewed over the long term, love sustains us."
Na also highlighted the importance of culture during challenging periods, saying, "I noticed that culture is often the first to be sacrificed during difficult times, but without culture, we cannot say we have truly lived."
In addition to Na's address, photojournalist Kang Hyung-won spoke about his mission and values, describing photojournalism as "visual poetry that tells a story." He also discussed his award-winning photographs.
Kang, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner -- in 1993 for his coverage of the 1992 LA riots with the Los Angeles Times, and in 1999 for his reporting on the Bill Clinton impeachment and Clinton-Lewinsky scandal for the Associated Press -- said he is on a mission to highlight Korea's culture and history through his expertise in photojournalism.
"Photojournalism resonates with people briefly but powerfully, making an impact and conveying a message. When we first understand who we are, we can express ourselves creatively and authentically," said Kang.
The GBF, organized by The Korea Herald, is an association of experts -- including business leaders, scholars, diplomats and celebrities -- who come together on Wednesdays for lectures and to exchange views and ideas.
