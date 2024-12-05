Poet Na Tae-joo and Pulitzer-winning photojournalist speak at Global Business Forum

Poet Na Tae-joo (left) and photojournalist Kang Hyung-won gives his lecture at the Global Biz Forum hosted by The Korea Herald at the Ambassador Seoul -- a Pullman Hotel on Wednesday. (The Korea Herald) Poet Na Tae-joo (left) and photojournalist Kang Hyung-won gives his lecture at the Global Biz Forum hosted by The Korea Herald at the Ambassador Seoul -- a Pullman Hotel on Wednesday. (The Korea Herald)

Poet Na Tae-joo and Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Kang Hyung-won highlighted the significance of culture and journalism during a session titled "Night of Poetry and Journalism" at the Global Business Forum on Wednesday. Addressing an audience of business leaders, Na emphasized the importance of caring for others and appreciating the value of everyday life, as expressed in his famous poem "Grass Flower." Na said he often takes walks with his wife, and after a long walk, when it’s time to head home, he feels fortunate to have a place to return to in the evening.

Poet Na Tae-joo gives a lecture at the Global Biz Forum hosted by The Korea Herald at the Ambassador Seoul -- a Pullman Hotel on Wednesday. (The Korea Herald) Poet Na Tae-joo gives a lecture at the Global Biz Forum hosted by The Korea Herald at the Ambassador Seoul -- a Pullman Hotel on Wednesday. (The Korea Herald)

"It’s just a humble house, but isn’t having such a home the beginning of happiness? These simple things form the foundation of our lives and are the source of our joy. They are what we should prioritize," said Na. "Having someone to think of when times are tough -- that’s the foundation of life. Even in moments of scarcity and vulnerability, when viewed over the long term, love sustains us." Na also highlighted the importance of culture during challenging periods, saying, "I noticed that culture is often the first to be sacrificed during difficult times, but without culture, we cannot say we have truly lived."

