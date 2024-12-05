Home

Ruling party chair in spotlight amid Yoon Suk Yeol martial law debacle

Former justice minister wants Yoon to leave party, unlike most PPP members

By Lee Jung-joo

Published : Dec. 5, 2024 - 15:31

Han Dong-hoon (center), chair of the ruling People Power Party, speaks during the PPP’s Supreme Council meeting, held at the National Assembly in western Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap) Han Dong-hoon (center), chair of the ruling People Power Party, speaks during the PPP’s Supreme Council meeting, held at the National Assembly in western Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

Since South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s emergency martial law declaration on Tuesday, the chair of the ruling People Power Party, Han Dong-hoon, has publicly denounced Yoon and his decree, unlike the majority of his party.

“Those responsible for unsettling the public and causing harm through unconstitutional martial law, including the president, must be held strictly accountable,” Han stated during Thursday’s party meeting.

Though Han stated that he would work to block the impeachment motion submitted by six opposition parties, he also called on the president to leave the party.

Han also argued that military officials directly involved in the incident should be “immediately removed” from their positions to “alleviate public anxiety” about something similar happening again.

“It is essential to demonstrate that participating in such unconstitutional and illegal martial law actions will result in immediate punishment in order to restore stability within the military,” emphasized Han.

When Yoon first declared martial law, Han openly criticized Yoon’s actions just 20 minutes after the proclamation was made, stating that Yoon’s decision was “wrong” and that he plans to stop Yoon’s move “alongside the people.”

It was later found that the 18 lawmakers in the PPP who voted with Han in favor of the resolution calling for the repeal of martial law on Wednesday, consisted mostly of party members said to be Han's allies.

Following the repeal of martial law, Han put forth proposals during the ruling party’s Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday, calling for the resignation of the entire Cabinet, the dismissal of Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun -- said to have masterminded the martial law declaration -- as well as the president’s expulsion from the party. Since then, Kim has submitted his resignation to Yoon, which the president accepted on Thursday.

On Thursday, it was also revealed that the PPP asked the police for enhanced protection for Han, citing “great concern” for his safety.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the party has enhanced security measures for Han but has also requested police assistance due to “rumors that an ‘arrest squad’ was sent in to detain him after the emergency martial law was declared.”

When Han and Yoon met at the Presidential Office on Wednesday, Han reportedly protested to Yoon about the alleged arrest squad, to which the president reportedly responded that the troops were likely acting under the martial law decree if such claims were true.

“The recent incident significantly deviates from the principles of liberal democracy,” Han stated on Thursday. “I will take full responsibility and lead efforts to resolve this crisis.”

