Seoul Metro strike likely to expand Friday

A sign notifies passengers of subway delays in Seoul Metro's Sindorim Station on Line No. 1 of Seoul Metro on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Employees of South Korea’s major railway system were headed toward a general strike on Thursday, as the operator of the Seoul's subway system struggled to settle their differences with labor unions over salaries and layoff plans.

The employees of Seoul Metro were to go on a strike starting Friday if negotiations fall through, which will mark the third year straight since 2022.

Subway users in the nation's capital region are already experiencing delays and cancellations, amid the ongoing strike by workers of Korea Railroad Corp. Korail jointly operates some of the Seoul subway lines, including Nos. 1, 3 and 4.

A flurry of last-ditch negotiations was expected Thursday afternoon between officials of Seoul Metro and leaders of its three different labor unions, separately. This marks the first time Seoul Metro meets with all three labor unions for collective bargaining, with previous talks involving only the two biggest unions.

The focal point of the meetings was to be the salary increase. Seoul Metro has suggested a 2.5 percent increase for next year, as opposed to the 6.6 percent, 5 percent and 7.1 percent increase demanded by each of the three unions.

The labor unions are also requesting the company to backpedal on laying off 2,000 employees by 2026, while also asking for more personnel to increase safety.

As part of plans to minimize the inconveniences expected from a large-scale strike, Seoul Metropolitan Government has implemented emergency procedures. By hiring replacement workers and mobilizing reserve trains, Seoul said it will operate 100 percent of the subway trains during the morning commute hours and 86 percent during the evening commutes.

Seoul also extended the rush hours for the bus, during which buses run more frequently, and has deployed reserve cars across 174 bus routes.