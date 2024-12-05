CJ CheilJedang ups nutrition ingredients business

Most Popular
CJ CheilJedang ups nutrition ingredients businessBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : Dec. 5, 2024 - 14:56
South Korean food giant CJ CheilJedang said Thursday that it plans to boost its global nutritional ingredients business with enhanced product lineups.
Under its “Three B” strategy, the company will outsource quality ingredients from partners (Borrow), invest in the firms and secure sales rights (Buy), and develop new materials on its own (Build).
CJ recently launched BiomeNrich, a biotics brand with seven probiotics and postbiotics developed in collaboration with a domestic research firm. The products are now available globally.
In its Buy model initiative, the company secured exclusive rights to PeptiStrong, a plant-based peptide developed with artificial intelligence by Ireland-based Nuritas. FDA-certified and manufactured to global food safety standards, it is already sold in North America and will launch in South Korea this month.
CJ stated that it plans to further discover high-quality nutrition materials domestically and internationally, growing its nutrition ingredients business through its 3B model.
"We have adopted a new B2B business model to meet increasingly segmented customer demands," a CJ CheilJedang official said. "Through the 3B strategy, we aim to establish ourselves as a leading player in the global nutrition market."
