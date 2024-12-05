Martial law chaos hampers travel, tourism

This photo posted by an anonymous user at an online community shows a notice posted by an exchange station in Thailand that it is not accepting Korean Won.

The emergency martial law declared Tuesday night by President Yoon Suk Yeol lasted just six hours, but the aftermath is still being felt by both Koreans travelling abroad and those visiting the country.

As of Thursday, several countries across the world have issued travel advisories of varying levels for those seeking to travel here.

The US government, in an alert issued late Tuesday following President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law, which remained in effect as of Thursday afternoon, advises that "the situation remains fluid. U.S. citizens should anticipate potential disruptions."

It advised Americans to avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place and exercise caution near any large crowds, gatherings or rallies, saying even demonstrations intended to be peaceful could potentially turn confrontational or even violent.

The travel warning by the UK government on Wednesday and still active Thursday also advised its citizens to avoid large public gatherings, and be aware of the demonstrations expected around Gwanghwamun Plaza, the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, and the National Assembly in Yeouido.

The Japanese Embassy in South Korea did not issue specific measures to Japanese people in the country, but did warn them to be aware and watchful for potential changes in situations.

Other counties issued similar warnings about the situation after the martial law has been lifted. Singaporean embassy advised Singaporeans here to "proceed with their activities as planned, but nonetheless should continue to stay safe, keep up to date with local news, and avoid areas of protest" in its official Instagram page.

Embassies of Belgium advised its people to remain cautious, follow the news, and avoid political gatherings, while resuming normal activities. It advised Belgians in Korea to make themselves known to the embassy through formal registration.

The tumultuous situation in Korea is feared to have dampened the tourism in South Korea, as indicated by some reports of foreign guests cancelling reservations at hotels. No mass cancellations by foreign visitors have yet been reported.

Political turmoil appears to have hampered some Koreans' travel outside the country.

A person identifying oneself as travelling in Thailand posted a photo on an online community, which showed a notice posted at a local exchange station on not accepting Korean Won. "We are temporarily not accepting Korean Won (KRW) due to domestic issues." the notice read.

This was not an official measure enforced by the Thai government, as other exchange stations were reported to be accepting the Korean currency.