Use of name 'The Boyz' uncertain following trademark dispute

Boy group The Boyz is the latest in the long list of groups that face trademark disputes over their name.

The Boyz, which recently moved to One Hundred Label after its contract with IST Entertainment ended, might not be able to use its name.

On Wednesday night, One Hundred Label announced that negotiations with IST Entertainment over the trademark had broken down, citing “unreasonable negotiation conditions” from IST as the reason.

“We have done our utmost to negotiate regarding the trademark. The Boyz have also made every effort to retain the name for the fans, but unfortunately, a positive outcome was not achieved. We deeply regret IST’s stance,” One Hundred Label said.

The company also added that it was prepared to ensure that The Boyz can move forward under a new name if necessary.

In response, IST Entertainment issued a statement refuting the claims, saying, “We have offered all 11 members of The Boyz the right to use the trademark free of charge, and this has been communicated directly to the members.” ITS Entertainment denied rumors of excessive demand for the trademark or placing unreasonable conditions on One Hundred Label, emphasizing that the members can freely use the trademark for group, unit and individual activities.

However, IST clarified that its offer of free use of the trademark was extended directly to the members, not their new agency, highlighting the point of contention with One Hundred Label.

Trademark disputes between idol groups and agencies have become increasingly common as more groups surpass the standard seven-year contract period and seek to continue their careers independently.

For instance, group Highlight — originally known as Beast — was unable to use its former name after leaving Cube Entertainment and establishing its own agency in 2016. The members began working under a new name in 2017, regaining the right to "Beast" this year upon resolving the trademark issue, eight years later.

Similarly, Brave Girls had to rebrand as BBGirls after moving to Warner Music Korea and losing the rights to their original name following the expiration of their contract with Brave Entertainment.

On the other hand, there have been cases of amicable trademark transfers. For example, Infinite's members reunited under their own company, Infinite Company, after their former agency, Woollim Entertainment, willingly transferred the trademark rights last year.

GOT7 also secured its group name after parting ways with JYP Entertainment, and iKON, originally with YG Entertainment, retained not only its name but also its team logo after joining 143 Entertainment.