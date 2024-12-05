G-Dragon's 'Home Sweet Home' banned from KBS

K-pop icon G-Dragon's latest song, "Home Sweet Home," has been ruled unsuitable for broadcast by the state-run Korean Broadcasting System.

The song violated Article 46 of the broadcasting review regulations, which prohibits content with advertising effects, including lyrics that reference specific product brands, KBS said Wednesday.

While KBS did not detail the exact lyrics, the song’s mention of "Airbnb," a global online marketplace for homestays and experiences, appears to have led to the ban.

KBS conducts weekly music reviews, allowing only approved songs to air on its programs. Artists whose songs are disqualified can revise or remove the problematic portions and resubmit for reevaluation.

This is not the first instance of a song being banned by KBS for violating the same regulation.

In October, Jennie of Blackpink faced a broadcast ban on her single "Mantra" for violating Article 46. The song included lyrics such as “Pretty girls packed in a Defender” and “Cuz we had to do an In-N-Out drive-by,” referencing an automobile brand and a fast-food chain. Despite being banned on KBS airwaves, the lyrics were not revised.

"Home Sweet Home," featuring fellow Big Bang members Taeyang and Daesung, marks their first collaboration since the group’s 2022 release, "Still Life." The single follows G-Dragon’s solo comeback track "Power," his first solo release in seven years.