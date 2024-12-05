Hyundai Motor's union to hold partial strike this week in protest of Yoon

This photo taken on Dec. 2 shows Hyundai Motor's main plant in Ulsan, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Unionized workers at Hyundai Motor Co. will stage a partial strike this week in solidarity with an umbrella labor union's walkout against President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law declaration, according to the company's union Thursday.

Hyundai's 43,000-strong union will hold a four-hour strike each on Thursday and Friday under the guidelines of the Korean Metal Workers' Union, a union spokesperson said over the phone.

The KMWU is part of the militant Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.

GM Korea Co.'s 7,300-member union also decided to hold a four-hour walkout on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

On Wednesday, the KCTU vowed to go on an indefinite strike until Yoon steps down to take responsibility for the martial law debacle that shook the nation.

Late Tuesday, Yoon declared martial law, accusing "anti-state forces" of paralyzing the operation of the nation with impeachment motions and a downsized budget bill.

But Yoon abandoned the martial law attempt, the country's first such motion in over four decades, early Wednesday after the National Assembly voted to overturn the declaration.

Opposition parties submitted a motion on Wednesday to impeach the president over the botched martial law. (Yonhap)