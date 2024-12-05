[Career Compass] Fun, fascinating and frustrating!

Nicola is an environmental, social and governance, or ESG, expert whose career and adventurous spirit have taken her across the globe. Having lived in the UK, Indonesia, Singapore, Tanzania, Mozambique, Nepal and now in South Korea, she brings a wealth of experience to her role as a partner at Deloitte Korea. A people person with a warm laugh and a big smile, Nicola is known for her vibrant personality, passion for her work, and a strong network of friends and connections. I first met her last year as a jury member for the European Chamber of Commerce 2023 Sustainability Award, where we immediately bonded over our mutual passion for driving meaningful change. Let’s hear about her career.

Q. Can you describe your responsibilities as a Sustainability Leader at Deloitte Korea?

A. In my role, I focus on climate change by helping companies navigate international regulations, develop net-zero plans, and implement green technologies to advance a waste-free, cleaner economy. Recently, I presented with Samsung Electronics on addressing plastic pollution ahead of the fifth Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee in Busan. Additionally, I advise the K-pop industry to make their tours more sustainable and collaborate with partners like Women’s Wear Daily on eco-friendly fashion. It’s a diverse and engaging mix of projects.

Q. What inspires your passion for ESG?

A. I have a strong sense of justice and a low tolerance for inequality. I want to make our society a fairer and just place to live, within and beyond Korea. I believe that you need to be part of the change, and so it’s important to me to have a role where I can help organizations to transform more sustainably, whether that be for climate change, diversity, or stronger responsible business standards.

Q. Do you have any tips on building connections?

A. The "Yes and ..." is my secret weapon. I recently had the privilege of giving a TEDxSeoul talk on the power of connections. One of my tips for creating positive connections is to say yes to as many interesting things as possible and then take it one step further by building on the yes with "and …" suggesting more engagement. It’s led me down some adventurous roads and brought incredible people into my life.

Q. How have you managed to navigate moving so often whilst building your career?

A. I have lived in seven countries, experiencing everything from post-tsunami rebuilding in Banda Ache, kidnapping scares in Mozambique, resilience and friendship in Nepal, and being a minority in Korea. Being bold means having the confidence to make decisions and the determination and flexibility to handle any challenges that arise along the way. My career has been squiggly but my experiences have made me the diverse leader I am today.

Q. How has your experience in Korea been so far?

A. Fun, fascinating and frustrating! Fun because I have had a lifetime of experiences in the last three years, fascinating because it’s a culture like no other that I have experienced, and frustrating because I haven’t mastered the language, so navigating the culture at the depth that I would like is not possible.

Q. As a role model for many women and a strong advocate for women's empowerment, could you share who has been a role model in your journey?

A. My dad. He taught me that I could achieve anything. He came from nothing and raised a strong-minded, independent and successful daughter. He celebrates women's successes and reminds me how proud he is of me. He is my biggest fan and an amazing male ally for women's empowerment.

Q. If you could travel back to when you were starting your career, what would you say to your younger self?

A. Be bold. Don’t let fear hold you back from pursuing your dreams. Often, the fear of failure or what could go wrong stops us from achieving our goals. By stepping out of your comfort zone and embracing uncertainty, you open yourself up to new opportunities and innovative solutions.

Keep fighting. Change is hard, if it were easy, we’d already be doing it. When the fight is tough, I remind myself that every small effort contributes to the larger goal, and consistent perseverance can lead to significant and lasting transformations.

Kim Jooyoun, an independent board member at SK Innovation and a former CEO at P&G, answers questions on careers and multinational companies. She can be reached at kimjy2025@outlook.com. -- Ed.