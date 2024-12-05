Health minister questions legality of Yoon's martial law declaration

Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said Thursday that he did not agree with President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law earlier this week, which was lifted approximately six hours later.

"I did not agree with it," Cho said during a parliamentary session when asked about his participation in a Cabinet meeting held late Tuesday, just before Yoon's announcement of martial law.

Cho added he agrees that the declaration of martial law was illegal and unconstitutional.

"I was so surprised and flustered. To be frank, I do not remember who said what," Cho said when asked to provide more details about the Cabinet meeting, including if participants protested the decision.

The health minister also stated that he was against the fifth article of the martial law decree, which ordered trainee doctors and all other medical personnel to return to their positions within 48 hours.

Trainee doctors have been engaged in a collective action since February in protest of the government's decision to increase the number of medical school freshmen to address a chronic shortage of doctors in critical areas.

"It went against the government's stance to seek their return through dialogue, persuasion and faithful medical reform," Cho said. "The expressions were too aggressive." (Yonhap)