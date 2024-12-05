Seven out of 10 support Yoon's impeachment over martial law declaration: poll

Most Popular
Seven out of 10 support Yoon's impeachment over martial law declaration: pollBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 5, 2024 - 10:32
Seven out of 10 South Koreans support impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law declaration, a survey showed Thursday, after it caused political turmoil and unsettled markets.
Yoon faces an impeachment motion submitted by opposition lawmakers, who argue his actions violated the Constitution and other laws in the process of declaring emergency martial law Tuesday night. It was lifted about six hours later.
According to a survey by Realmeter on 504 people aged 18 or older conducted on Wednesday, 73.6 percent supported Yoon's impeachment, while 24 percent opposed it.
When asked whether Yoon's actions could constitute treason, 70 percent of respondents agreed, while 25 percent disagreed.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)
