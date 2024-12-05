PPP leader vows efforts to block opposition-led impeachment motion against Yoon

Han Dong-hoon (center), leader of the ruling People Power Party, attends the meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the ruling People Power Party, said Thursday he will make efforts to unite his party to block the passage of an opposition-led motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Han made the remark after the main opposition Democratic Party and five other minor parties reported an impeachment motion over Yoon's aborted martial law declaration to a plenary session of the National Assembly early Thursday. A vote is expected as early as Friday.

"As party leader, I will work to ensure that this impeachment motion does not pass to prevent harm from unprepared chaos to the public and supporters," Han said during a party meeting.

Han clarified the decision is not to "defend" Yoon's "unconstitutional martial law," reiterating his call for the president to leave the party.

"Those responsible for unsettling the public and causing harm through unconstitutional martial law, including the president, must be held strictly accountable," he said.

The impeachment motion, put forth by 191 opposition lawmakers, requires a two-thirds majority to pass parliament. Of the 300-member National Assembly, the opposition will need eight votes from People Power Party lawmakers to pass the bill.

In response, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung reiterated his firm commitment to impeach Yoon, describing the martial law declaration as "a coup attempt by loyalists envisioning a de facto monarchy."

Yoon "tried to exert total power as a king or absolute monarch, putting all constitutional and national institutions under his control," Lee said in a party meeting.

Lee also urged Han to take on his "historical responsibility" by steering the ruling party away from becoming "accomplices to treason." (Yonhap)