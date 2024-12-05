Home

Unionized railway workers go on indefinite strike

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 5, 2024 - 09:48

    • Link copied

People walk on a platform of Seoul Station in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) People walk on a platform of Seoul Station in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Unionized workers of the national railway operator launched an indefinite general strike Thursday as wage negotiations fell through.

The walkout by workers of the Korea Railroad Corp., the first since September 2023, will affect the operations of subway services in the capital area, high-speed KTX trains and regular train services across the country.

KORAIL has been in an emergency transport mode by mobilizing all available personnel and resources to minimize traffic disruptions.

The government also plans to operate a 24-hour joint transportation task force with related agencies and local governments until the railway strike ends, it added.

KORAIL and the union failed to find a breakthrough during last-minute talks held a day earlier, but the union has said it is ready to resume talks if the management changes its course. (Yonhap)

