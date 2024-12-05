Unionized railway workers go on indefinite strike

Most Popular
-
1
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law
-
2
President Yoon Suk Yeol declares end to martial law after six-hour chaos
-
3
'Is this happening in 2024?' South Koreans in panic, disbelief
-
4
Opposition parties submit motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol
-
5
South Korea faces unprecedented turmoil in aftermath of Yoon's martial law
Unionized railway workers go on indefinite strikeBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 5, 2024 - 09:48
Unionized workers of the national railway operator launched an indefinite general strike Thursday as wage negotiations fell through.
The walkout by workers of the Korea Railroad Corp., the first since September 2023, will affect the operations of subway services in the capital area, high-speed KTX trains and regular train services across the country.
KORAIL has been in an emergency transport mode by mobilizing all available personnel and resources to minimize traffic disruptions.
The government also plans to operate a 24-hour joint transportation task force with related agencies and local governments until the railway strike ends, it added.
KORAIL and the union failed to find a breakthrough during last-minute talks held a day earlier, but the union has said it is ready to resume talks if the management changes its course. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Opposition tables motion to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol in plenary session
-
Put end to threatening press freedom: Reporters Without Borders
-
[News Analysis] Political crisis: What it means for Korea-US alliance and beyond