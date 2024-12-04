Foreign residents shocked by martial law declaration

The sudden declaration of martial law by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol late Tuesday night sent shock waves through the country's foreign community.

President Yoon has defended the move, citing alleged threats from opposition lawmakers, and saying the National Assembly had "become a den of criminals, paralyzed the country's judicial and administrative systems through legislative dictatorship, and attempted to overthrow the liberal democratic system."

Although the order was withdrawn early Wednesday morning, just six hours after its issuance, the move has left many foreign residents deeply concerned about the political and social climate in South Korea.

“Honestly, I've never been particularly interested in politics, but what happened yesterday was absolute chaos,” said Luis Fraga, a 32-year-old medical AI engineer from Brazil.

“The sudden and unnecessary declaration of martial law was completely unexpected,” Fraga told The Korea Herald.

Many foreigners, like Fraga, felt there was no reasonable explanation for the move. The abrupt timing led some to suspect something suspicious might be happening behind the scenes, possibly a form of intimidation or sabotage.

“I’m worried,” he said, pointing out that foreigners are already low on the priority list when it comes to legal protections in South Korea.

Fraga warned that if martial law were enforced, labor issues and immigration policies could become even stricter, making life increasingly difficult for immigrants.

“These developments make foreigners feel even more vulnerable,” he said.

The news was so unexpected that, for some, it didn't even register intially.

“When I first heard the news, I was coming home after a long day. A friend mentioned the imposition of martial law, but I didn’t immediately realize he was talking about Korea,” said Catherine Chinchiroca, a Seoul resident. “I was in shock. How? Why? It felt like something nobody could have predicted. I couldn’t sleep until 2 a.m. My family and friends abroad were also worried.”

“As a foreigner here, I wondered if I would be asked to leave the country or how this would affect my life. It was a terrifying thought. Our work and visas depend on it,” she added.

A resident from India, in her 30s, expressed similar concerns.

“South Korea is a liberal democracy, and we don’t expect such situations here. This isn’t North Korea. Political instability like this is very concerning,” she said.

Chad O'Carroll, a Seoul-based journalist from the UK, described President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration as a pivotal moment for South Korean democracy, warning it could lead to significant political turmoil and potential unrest.

“By citing a need to ‘eradicate pro-North Korean forces and uphold constitutional order, Yoon stepped well beyond the normal bounds of his authority and set the stage for a major democratic crisis,” Carroll added.

“I was shocked by the action and worried about what it would mean for our work as media in South Korea in the days following,” he said when asked for his thoughts on the martial law declaration.

The backlash against the declaration highlights growing concerns among both locals and foreigners about South Korea’s democratic stability. Many view President Yoon’s actions as an overreach, setting a dangerous precedent. For the foreign community, which often grapples with cultural and legal barriers, the declaration has exacerbated fears of being sidelined in times of national crisis.

John Walker, an Australian citizen and businessperson in Seoul, expressed shock and concern over President Yoon’s sudden declaration of martial law late Tuesday night.

“I flew in from Australia last night at about the same time President Yoon announced martial law. When I heard of this decision, I was shocked and immediately assumed there must have been explicit threats to him and/or national security,” Walker said.

He compared the scene to the US Capitol riot but realized it was the troops and police invading the Assembly, not protesters.

"Watching all this, I had a sleepless night," he told The Korea Herald in an email reply.

“Clearly, mobilizing the military in the face of no obvious threat to democracy is in itself a threat to democracy,” Walker said, criticizing the mobilization of military forces.

But he also highlighted that accusations of judicial bias by opposition leader Lee’s supporters, coupled with large protests and ideological voting, pose a threat to democracy, emphasizing the judiciary's apolitical record.

“Seeking to press judges to make decisions in the interest of politicians -- in this case, opposition leader Lee -- which has been happening, is also an affront to democracy,” he said.

“As a foreign resident, I think it is important to look at both sides of the argument, but --on balance -- declaring martial law was not, I think, in the best interest of this country, which I call home,” he added.

While President Yoon has urged lawmakers to end what he described as “impeachment attempts and budget manipulation,” his critics argue that such rhetoric risks further polarizing the political landscape.

“I think it was an extremely irresponsible decision that is yet another unnecessary blow to the Korean economy, not to mention the political instability that it caused,” said Dominika, a 39-year-old EU citizen living in Korea since 2008.

“I can say that I was not surprised to hear that it was overturned so quickly. Korea deserves better than this, and I am happy that the situation was handled so promptly,” she said.

“It honestly felt the same as all of the North Korean provocations I have witnessed while living here for more than 16 years, with this boiling down to me having to message friends and family that everything was fine, Dominika added.

“It was quickly clear that rather than a security issue, the announcement was initiated by President Yoon, supposedly without consultation from either his own party or the opposition party,” Kate Kalinova, 31, an Australian living in Seoul.

“Seeing the vote pass the needed 151 majority and reach 190 on the National Assembly screen felt like democracy in action,” Kalinova said.

Meanwhile, Foreign embassies in South Korea stayed cautious, withholding official comments pending further developments.

The Australian Embassy in Seoul echoed Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s stance, stating, “As a close partner and friend of the Republic of Korea, we hope for a democratic and peaceful resolution for the Korean people.”

Wong also advised Australians in Korea to monitor Smartraveller for travel updates.

The New Zealand Embassy in Seoul also shared the message of Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters with The Korea Herald.

"New Zealand is concerned by rapidly evolving developments in Republic of Korea. New Zealand trusts there will be a democratic and peaceful resolution. We urge New Zealanders in Korea to register with SafeTravel and follow local security advice," said Peters.

Foreign visitors expressed concerns about traveling to Korea due to martial law and political turmoil, frequently inquiring with The Korea Herald about the country's safety on Wednesday.