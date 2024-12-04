Celebrities raise criticism amid martial law chaos

As South Koreans reeled from the political drama prompted Tuesday night by President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law, various celebrities raised their voices, expressing concern over the turmoil.

Actor Park Ho-san took to social media Wednesday morning after Yoon lifted the martial law, writing, “Last night felt like stepping into a time machine back to the 1980s, a time when dissent against those in power would lead to accusations of being a communist sympathizer. I couldn’t sleep.”

“It’s hard to dismiss this as a mere 'incident' as the entire nation was thrown into chaos. Martial law and emergency decrees — what a mess.”

TV personality Kim Na-young posted a photo of a sunrise over a city with the brief caption, “I have nothing to say to my child.” Her post appeared to reflect her sense of responsibility as an adult witnessing the social upheaval caused by the martial law declaration.

Comedian Kim Soo-yong shared a snowy mountain landscape on his social media with the caption, “Dec. 12, Seoul’s winter — the solitary cell must be cold.” His reference to Dec. 12 seems to imply the date of the military coup led by former President Chun Doo-hwan in 1979, which was the subject of last year's hit film "12.12: The Day."

Actor Lee Kwan-hoon made headlines by appearing at the scene of clashes between military units and citizens in front of the National Assembly as the armed troops sought to enter the National Assembly grounds following the martial law declaration.