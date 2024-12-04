Celebrities raise criticism amid martial law chaos

Most Popular
Celebrities raise criticism amid martial law chaosBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 17:58
As South Koreans reeled from the political drama prompted Tuesday night by President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law, various celebrities raised their voices, expressing concern over the turmoil.
Actor Park Ho-san took to social media Wednesday morning after Yoon lifted the martial law, writing, “Last night felt like stepping into a time machine back to the 1980s, a time when dissent against those in power would lead to accusations of being a communist sympathizer. I couldn’t sleep.”
“It’s hard to dismiss this as a mere 'incident' as the entire nation was thrown into chaos. Martial law and emergency decrees — what a mess.”
TV personality Kim Na-young posted a photo of a sunrise over a city with the brief caption, “I have nothing to say to my child.” Her post appeared to reflect her sense of responsibility as an adult witnessing the social upheaval caused by the martial law declaration.
Comedian Kim Soo-yong shared a snowy mountain landscape on his social media with the caption, “Dec. 12, Seoul’s winter — the solitary cell must be cold.” His reference to Dec. 12 seems to imply the date of the military coup led by former President Chun Doo-hwan in 1979, which was the subject of last year's hit film "12.12: The Day."
Actor Lee Kwan-hoon made headlines by appearing at the scene of clashes between military units and citizens in front of the National Assembly as the armed troops sought to enter the National Assembly grounds following the martial law declaration.
Lee, a 44-year-old former sergeant in the 707th Special Missions Group, served in the unit until 2004 before transitioning to acting. In a video streamed on the YouTube channel Hwang Reporter TV, shortly after martial law was declared, Lee was seen addressing the soldiers on site.
“I’m a 707 veteran. I served as sergeant, and it’s been about 20 years since I was discharged. I know you’re here under orders, but you need to stay calm,” said Lee with a reassuring voice.
Lee continued, “No matter who ordered you, you must have heard the news and seen reports on YouTube and other things. Don’t escalate things unnecessarily. I trust you’ll act according to your own judgment.” His words appeared to be aimed at deescalating tensions between the military and civilians.
Meanwhile, K-pop group Monsta X’s I.M became the first K-pop idol to deliver the news about the martial law declaration.
Since July 1, I.M has been hosting "Monsta X I.M Kiss the Radio" on KBS Cool FM from 10 p.m. to midnight every day. When Yoon announced martial law at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, I.M began the second half of his broadcast by stating, “Here’s breaking news. President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared martial law tonight.” His tense expression as he conveyed the news was captured on the show’s live video stream.
