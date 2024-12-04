How concerned should you be about Korean's martial law turmoil?

People commute to work at Gwanghwamun Station in Seoul on Wednesday morning as usual, following the lifting of the martial law declaration. (Newsis)

South Korea enacted a martial law decree late Tuesday night and then lifted it early Wednesday morning. What does this mean and how concerned should you be, if you’re planning a trip or currently in the country?

Here’s a brief rundown.

Intense winter of politics ahead

Politically, South Korea braces for a potentially volatile winter, with the fate of its president, Yoon Suk Yeol, hanging in the balance. Calls for him to step down are exploding, with the six opposition parties pushing for his impeachment in parliament.

For South Koreans, while this prospect causes some concern, it is not entirely unfamiliar.

The country faced a similar situation recently, in the winter of 2016, when then-President Park Geun-hye was impeached following weeks of peaceful mass protests. If history serves as any guide, you can expect plenty of political drama going forward.

Expect more protests

That being said, it's noteworthy that when Korean voters are awakened, they tend not to step back until their voices are heard. So, expect to see large protests in protest-prone areas of Seoul, such as Gwanghwamun, Yongsan or near City Hall.

As the US Embassy in Seoul advised citizens in South Korea, it’s best to avoid “areas where demonstrations are taking place and exercise caution near large crowds, gatherings, protests or rallies,” if you want to avoid any risks, even in peaceful demonstrations.

In the run-up to Park’s impeachment in 2016, central Seoul's main streets became a gathering place for hundreds of thousands of people every week, these protests were largely peaceful. Reuters estimated the turnout to be at least 500,000 people at one point, but local estimates put the peak number at over 1,000,000.

Will this increase North Korea-related risks?

As of Wednesday afternoon, no unusual military activity has been detected in North Korea. There has been no reaction from North Korea whatsoever to Yoon's declaration of martial law or the related turmoil in the South, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

While North Korea's regime has a history of attempting to exploit unrest in the South during times of instability through clandestine campaigns, military provocations operate on a different logic.

In recent months, the most concerning development involving the North has been the trash-carrying balloons they have been floating over the border in response to South Korea's resumption of propaganda broadcasts.

For most parts, it’s business as usual

Shannon Harper, a US influencer and model living in Korea, took to Instagram early Wednesday to reassure her followers.

“Thank you so much for checking on me and your concern about the situation in Korea. I’m okay!” she wrote.

Her response may capture the sentiment of most ordinary South Koreans going about their day, albeit a bit short on sleep.

Schools are operating normally, as are private academies. Offices are running as usual, and shops are open as normal.