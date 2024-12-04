Seoul mayor calls for thorough investigation into martial law declaration

Most Popular
Seoul mayor calls for thorough investigation into martial law declarationBy Lee Jung-joo
Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 17:44
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon described President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law late Tuesday as “an act that fundamentally violated the essence of democracy,” calling for an investigation.
"What is most urgent now is a thorough investigation,” said Oh, during a press briefing on Wednesday, hours after the presidential measure was stopped by the parliament. “We must hold accountable all those who participated in this ‘act of democratic destruction.’ We need to show them that our democracy isn’t something to be trifled with.”
The mayor, a member of the conservative ruling People Power Party, also blamed the opposition party for the fiasco, arguing that the liberal Democratic Party used its majority in the National Assembly to shield party leader Lee Jae-myung from facing criminal charges.
