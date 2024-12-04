International fans voice concerns for K-pop idols amid martial law declaration

K-pop fans around the world have expressed deep concerns for their favorite idols, particularly those currently serving in the military, following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law late Tuesday night. The sudden announcement, which was lifted Wednesday morning, has left fans worried about the safety of both the artists and the broader population in South Korea, a country they admire.

Nana Oh, a Korean immigrant living in Michigan and a fan of BTS, said the emergency situation in her homeland has been distressing.

“As a parent of a son serving in the military, I’m naturally worried. And with five of BTS’s seven members currently in the army, I found myself concerned about their safety as well,” Oh said Wednesday. “I was also embarrassed that the global reputation BTS has built for Korea was tarnished due to the actions of one individual.”

Carolina Gonzalez, a K-pop fan from Venezuela, expressed similar concerns for Korea and its people.

“I’ve followed the news as if it were happening in my own country because, for me, Korea is part of my daily life and interests,” Gonzalez said. “I am concerned about the idols, both those in the military and those outside, because I’m sure nobody has explained to them in detail what is happening and what the consequences could be.”

Jessica Laurel from Michigan shared her fears about the potential impact on BTS members fulfilling their military duties.

“It’s scary to think about them having to enforce martial law if the situation had escalated,” Laurel said. “I remember reading about the soldiers during Gwangju, who were given misinformation, had to follow orders they didn’t agree with, and ended up shooting innocent people. I can’t imagine our guys being put in that kind of position.”

Mary Partridge, a 66-year-old K-pop multi-stan from Connecticut, said she became immediately concerned about the possibility of street protests and potential casualties after hearing about the martial law declaration.

“I also worried about how this would affect Hallyu and the Korean economy,” Partridge said. “My next thought was to stream BTS’s hit ‘Not Today,’ from 2017 -- the last time street protests in South Korea helped bring down a corrupt president.”