Literary community blasts Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law decree as attack on democracy

Literary community blasts Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law decree as attack on democracyBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 14:47
South Korea’s publishing and literary sectors have sharply condemned President Yoon Suk Yeol’s sudden declaration of martial law on Tuesday, vowing to resist and protect the country’s democratic values.
The Korea Publishers Society, representing more than 490 publishing houses, issued a statement Wednesday morning decrying the president’s late-night declaration, stating that it revived the painful trauma of Korea’s past struggles for democracy.
“This action has reignited the trauma of Korea’s painful journey toward democratization,” the KPS said in a statement. “President Yoon’s martial law declaration fundamentally violates the core principles of a democratic state as defined in the Constitution, severely infringing on citizens' basic rights and constitutional values.”
The KPS criticized the martial law’s temporary suspension of press and publishing freedoms, calling it a direct assault on free expression. Although the restrictions were lifted within six hours, the society underscored that they "will never forget the nightmare of that night."
Emphasizing that publishing goes beyond book production to encompass the recording of truth and safeguarding freedom, the KPS vowed that Korea’s publishers would not remain silent in the face of this crisis.
“We have fought long and hard to preserve publishing freedoms in the face of past dictatorships, and it is appalling that these rights are now under threat once again."
The KPS also drew attention to the irony that just months ago, author Han Kang’s Nobel Prize in literature had showcased Korea’s rising cultural stature on the world stage. Han’s achievement, they argued, was the result of the very freedoms now under threat.
“This martial law declaration tarnishes Korea’s international reputation and undermines the cultural achievements we have worked so hard to attain," KPS said. "Publishing has long been a symbol of truth and resistance, an outpost for freedom. We who have lived through such history will never back down.”
The Writers Association of Korea joined the chorus of condemnation, issuing its own blistering critique of Yoon’s martial law declaration.
In a statement titled "Let's Protect Democracy in Korea!" released Wednesday, the WAK called the move "unconstitutional and undemocratic."
“An unprecedented event has occurred in the constitutional history of Korea,” the WAK said, pointing out that the martial law proclamation lacked any rational justification. The association said it suppressed the National Assembly’s activities, controlled the press and disrupted the daily lives of citizens.
The WAK said Yoon’s actions were a “criminal violation of the Constitution,” adding, “This martial law proclamation has neither legality nor legitimacy. It is a betrayal of the people and a direct challenge to the Republic of Korea’s Constitution. It represents nothing more than a dangerous attempt to transition from prosecutorial dictatorship to military dictatorship driven by a lust for power.”
