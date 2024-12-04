Literary community blasts Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law decree as attack on democracy

South Korea’s publishing and literary sectors have sharply condemned President Yoon Suk Yeol’s sudden declaration of martial law on Tuesday, vowing to resist and protect the country’s democratic values.

The Korea Publishers Society, representing more than 490 publishing houses, issued a statement Wednesday morning decrying the president’s late-night declaration, stating that it revived the painful trauma of Korea’s past struggles for democracy.

“This action has reignited the trauma of Korea’s painful journey toward democratization,” the KPS said in a statement. “President Yoon’s martial law declaration fundamentally violates the core principles of a democratic state as defined in the Constitution, severely infringing on citizens' basic rights and constitutional values.”

The KPS criticized the martial law’s temporary suspension of press and publishing freedoms, calling it a direct assault on free expression. Although the restrictions were lifted within six hours, the society underscored that they "will never forget the nightmare of that night."

Emphasizing that publishing goes beyond book production to encompass the recording of truth and safeguarding freedom, the KPS vowed that Korea’s publishers would not remain silent in the face of this crisis.

“We have fought long and hard to preserve publishing freedoms in the face of past dictatorships, and it is appalling that these rights are now under threat once again."

The KPS also drew attention to the irony that just months ago, author Han Kang’s Nobel Prize in literature had showcased Korea’s rising cultural stature on the world stage. Han’s achievement, they argued, was the result of the very freedoms now under threat.

“This martial law declaration tarnishes Korea’s international reputation and undermines the cultural achievements we have worked so hard to attain," KPS said. "Publishing has long been a symbol of truth and resistance, an outpost for freedom. We who have lived through such history will never back down.”