Actor Ra Mi-ran awarded Film Artist of the Year by Women in Film Korea

Women in Film Korea announced Wednesday that actor Ra Mi-ran of the comedy flick “Citizen of a Kind” and series “Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born,” has been named this year’s recipient of the Film Artist of the Year award.

Ra, known for her versatile and transformative performances, has been recognized for her outstanding contribution to Korean cinema, the association said.

In her latest film “Citizen of a Kind,” she plays Deok-hee, an ordinary citizen fighting for justice and solidarity. Her ability to portray relatable and inspiring characters has earned her a solid reputation as a cornerstone of Korean film and her impact on the industry makes her a deserving recipient, the association said in a statement.

This year's Achievement award went to honorary professor Joo Jin-sook of Chung-Ang University.

Joo is a leading Korean film scholar and film expert who has served as president of the Film Critics Association and president of the Korean branch of the International Film Criticism Federation.

From 1992 to 2018, she was a professor of film in the department of performing arts and creation at Chung-Ang University. Since 2018, she has served as the director of the Korea Film Archive, where she spearheaded digital transformation efforts to preserve film history.

Meanwhile, the Kang Soo-yeon Award, which honors individuals or organizations that have contributed to the advancement of Korean cinema, has been awarded to the Alliance for Crisis in Film Industry — an organization founded in 2023 to address issues such as industry inequities, advocate for independent and art films, and ensure creative freedom and professional rights for filmmakers. Members include film directors, producers, technicians, independent cinemas and film festival organizers.

The award is named after Kang Soo-yeon, a critically acclaimed actor from the mid-1980s to 1990s who passed away in 2022. Supported by the Yongin Park Foundation, it is accompanied by a cash prize of 5 million won ($3,530).

Women in Film Korea will hold an awards ceremony and celebrate its 25th anniversary on Dec. 16, at Indie Space in Seoul, with actress Moon So-ri hosting the event.

The awards recognize outstanding achievements in films released between November 2023 and October 2024, including theatrical releases and streaming platform originals.

The awards span 12 categories, including producer, director, screenwriter, actress, new director, new actress, documentary, technical achievement and marketing/publicity.