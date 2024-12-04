Home

[Breaking] Swedish Prime Minister cancels Seoul visit

By Cho Chung-un

Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 12:14

    • Link copied

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson attends a ceremony in connection with the opening of the Swedish Parliament's fall session on Sept. 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Getty Images) Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson attends a ceremony in connection with the opening of the Swedish Parliament's fall session on Sept. 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Getty Images)

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has canceled his trip to Seoul this week, his office said Wednesday.

The prime minister had planned to make an official two-day visit to Seoul starting Thursday.

Below are the statements from the prime minister's office.

”We have closely followed developments during the night of December 3rd. With recent developments we have concluded that it is better to travel to the Republic of Korea in the future. As in all democracies, political differences are best solved through democratic processes and in accordance with the rule of law. In that spirit, the decision to lift martial law is a welcome step."

