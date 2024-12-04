Korea, Kyrgyzstan collaborate on forestry to combat climate change

Most Popular
Korea, Kyrgyzstan collaborate on forestry to combat climate changeBy Lee Kwon-hyung, Park Min-ha
Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 10:49
The Korea Forest Service announced Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kyrgyz Republic to enhance cooperation on forestry issues amid the growing impacts of climate change.
Kyrgyzstan is grappling with deforestation and forest fires exacerbated by dry weather and overgrazing, highlighting an urgent need for international collaboration. Under the agreement, Korea plans to leverage its forestry expertise to boost joint efforts in forest restoration, seed conservation and capacity building.
Boobek Azhikeev, Kyrgyzstan’s minister of emergency situations, stated, “We share a common goal with Korea in protecting forests and promoting sustainable forest management. We look forward to working closely together to achieve this.”
Korea Forest Service Minister Lim Sang-seop added, “This MOU reflects our strong commitment to deepening bilateral relations and addressing the climate crisis. Together with the Kyrgyz Republic, we will explore innovative approaches to global forestry challenges, ensuring a healthier environment for future generations.”
