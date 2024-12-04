Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law
  2. 2

    President Yoon Suk Yeol declares end to martial law after six-hour chaos

    President Yoon Suk Yeol declares end to martial law after six-hour chaos
  3. 3

    'Is this happening in 2024?' South Koreans in panic, disbelief

    'Is this happening in 2024?' South Koreans in panic, disbelief
  4. 4

    Ruling party leader denounces Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law

    Ruling party leader denounces Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law
  5. 5

    What unfolded on Tuesday night in Seoul: A timeline

    What unfolded on Tuesday night in Seoul: A timeline
  1. 6

    South Korea sees first martial law in over 40 years

    South Korea sees first martial law in over 40 years
  2. 7

    Assembly passes motion to revoke martial law

    Assembly passes motion to revoke martial law
  3. 8

    Main opposition to push for impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol

    Main opposition to push for impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol
  4. 9

    Seoul defense chief calls meeting of key commanders

    Seoul defense chief calls meeting of key commanders
  5. 10

    Does cross atop Christmas tree at Seoul Plaza reflect religious bias?

    Does cross atop Christmas tree at Seoul Plaza reflect religious bias?
소아쌤

Korea, Kyrgyzstan collaborate on forestry to combat climate change

By Lee Kwon-hyung, Park Min-ha

Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 10:49

    • Link copied

Korea Forest Service Minister Lim Sang-seop (far right) and Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev (far left), signed a memorandum of understanding in Seoul on Tuesday, with the presidents of both countries in attendance. (Presidential Office) Korea Forest Service Minister Lim Sang-seop (far right) and Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev (far left), signed a memorandum of understanding in Seoul on Tuesday, with the presidents of both countries in attendance. (Presidential Office)

The Korea Forest Service announced Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kyrgyz Republic to enhance cooperation on forestry issues amid the growing impacts of climate change.

Kyrgyzstan is grappling with deforestation and forest fires exacerbated by dry weather and overgrazing, highlighting an urgent need for international collaboration. Under the agreement, Korea plans to leverage its forestry expertise to boost joint efforts in forest restoration, seed conservation and capacity building.

Boobek Azhikeev, Kyrgyzstan’s minister of emergency situations, stated, “We share a common goal with Korea in protecting forests and promoting sustainable forest management. We look forward to working closely together to achieve this.”

Korea Forest Service Minister Lim Sang-seop added, “This MOU reflects our strong commitment to deepening bilateral relations and addressing the climate crisis. Together with the Kyrgyz Republic, we will explore innovative approaches to global forestry challenges, ensuring a healthier environment for future generations.”

More from Headlines