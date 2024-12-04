Home

‘Wow:’ Elon Musk reacts to South Korea’s martial law news

By Ahn Sung-mi

Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 09:50

Screenshot of Elon Musk's X (X) Screenshot of Elon Musk's X (X)

Elon Musk -- the Tesla CEO and joint head of US President Donald Trump's planned Department of Government Efficiency -- expressed shock over the news of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declaration martial law, responding multiple times on social media X.

On Tuesday night, Musk reacted to a post by an X user that said South Korean President Yoon declared martial law. Musk replied with a double exclamation mark “!!”

Roughly three hours later, Musk commented “Wow” on another post detailing the South Korean National Assembly’s unanimous vote to lift martial law. The post also featured a photograph of the lawmakers at the parliament.

When another user asked “What is happening in South Korea right now?” Musk replied, “Yeah this is shocking.”

Musk, however, did not provide further comments on the matter.

In a surprise announcement, Yoon declared emergency martial law overnight, accusing the opposition of "anti-state activities plotting rebellion."

The martial law, which imposed a nationwide ban on assembly, association, publication and political activities, among others, was subsequently lifted about six hours after the declaration, in response to the parliament's unanimous resolution to revoke the declaration.

