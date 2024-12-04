Yoon Suk Yeol postpones meeting on drug control

Most Popular
Yoon Suk Yeol postpones meeting on drug controlBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 09:20
President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday postponed his plan to attend a meeting to review drug control measures, according to the presidential office, hours after he agreed to the parliament's request to revoke martial law.
"The meeting to assess the current status of drug control measures, originally set to take place at the presidential office, has been rescheduled," an official said.
