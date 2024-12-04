Home

소아쌤

Yoon Suk Yeol postpones meeting on drug control

By Son Ji-hyoung

Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 09:20

(Yonhap) (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday postponed his plan to attend a meeting to review drug control measures, according to the presidential office, hours after he agreed to the parliament's request to revoke martial law.

"The meeting to assess the current status of drug control measures, originally set to take place at the presidential office, has been rescheduled," an official said.

