피터빈트

Ruling party chair urges President Yoon Suk Yeol to dismiss defense minister

By Cho Chung-un

Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 06:41

People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon speaks at the National Assembly on Wednesday. (Yonhap) People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon speaks at the National Assembly on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Han Dong-hoon, chairman of the ruling People Power Party on Wednesday urged South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to immediately dismiss the minister of national defense, who recommended the declaration of martial law.

The former justice minister said all officials accountable for the crisis must face serious consequences, stressing that the president himself should be able to provide a detailed explanation of the situation.

"As the ruling party, we deeply apologize to the public for this distressing situation," he told reporters at the National Assembly.

"We will do our part as the ruling party to minimize the economic and diplomatic damage. We are committed to uncovering the full details of how this situation arose and taking the necessary measures."

The People Power Party plans to hold a closed-door Supreme Council meeting at 7 a.m., followed by a general assembly of lawmakers at 8 a.m., to address the issue.

