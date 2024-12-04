Citizens call for Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment after martial law revoked

Citizens call to lift the martial law declaration made by President Yoon Suk Yeol in front the National Assembly building in Yeouido, Seoul, Tuesday night. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald)

After the opposition-led National Assembly voted to demand the revocation of martial law declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol late Tuesday, airborne troops withdrew from the National Assembly building in Yeouido, Seoul, early Wednesday, amidst applause and growing calls from citizens demanding the president’s impeachment.

The martial law declaration, made at 10:30 p.m., sparked immediate public outrage, with hundreds of people assembling at the National Assembly and demanding its repeal.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., around 20 armed soldiers landed on the Assembly’s main building via three to five helicopters. However, following the Assembly’s vote to lift the martial law, the soldiers promptly withdrew.