지나쌤

Schools to operate normally despite martial law declaration: ministry

By Choi Jeong-yoon

Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 02:10

Military try to enter and guard citizens from entering the National Assembly at Yeouido, Seoul on Wednesday morning. (Yonhap)

Following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of emergency martial law on Dec. 3, the Ministry of Education has officially confirmed that schools will operate as usual on Wednesday.

In a statement issued late this evening, a Ministry of Education spokesperson clarified, “Despite the declaration of martial law, there are currently no directives or restrictions that would necessitate school closures. Classes will proceed as scheduled tomorrow.”

This announcement comes amid a wave of inquiries from anxious citizens and heated discussions online about whether schools would remain open under martial law. Earlier today, education authorities had expressed uncertainty due to the lack of specific guidelines accompanying the martial law declaration.

The ministry emphasized that it had reviewed the first proclamation from the Martial Law Command, which prioritized minimizing disruptions to public life. Based on this directive, the ministry determined that schools could operate without interruption.

However, officials noted that they would continue to monitor the situation closely. “Should any further changes affect education operations, we will provide updates immediately,” the ministry added.

