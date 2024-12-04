[Breaking] US, South Korea in contact over martial law declaration

Most Popular
[Breaking] US, South Korea in contact over martial law declarationBy Choi Si-young
Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 01:43
The US and South Korea are communicating over Seoul’s emergency martial law declaration Tuesday night.
“The Administration is in contact with the ROK government and is monitoring the situation closely,” the White House National Security Council told Voice of America in a statement, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law late Tuesday.
