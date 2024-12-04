Home

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law

    'Is this happening in 2024?' South Koreans in panic, disbelief

    Ruling party leader denounces Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law

    [Breaking] Assembly passes motion to revoke martial law

    South Korea sees first martial law in over 40 years

    Seoul defense chief calls meeting of key commanders

    Does cross atop Christmas tree at Seoul Plaza reflect religious bias?

    Chief auditor, prosecutors to face Assembly impeachment vote

    Seoul police agency issues level B emergency following martial law

    Assembly vote could revoke martial law

[Breaking] US, South Korea in contact over martial law declaration

By Choi Si-young

Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 01:43

US President Joe Biden is pictured in Luanda, Angola, Tuesday. (AP-Yonhap) US President Joe Biden is pictured in Luanda, Angola, Tuesday. (AP-Yonhap)

The US and South Korea are communicating over Seoul’s emergency martial law declaration Tuesday night.

“The Administration is in contact with the ROK government and is monitoring the situation closely,” the White House National Security Council told Voice of America in a statement, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law late Tuesday.

