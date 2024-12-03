[Graphic News] 60% of job seekers in S. Korea ‘passive’: survey

A recent survey by the Federation of Korean Industries reveals that six out of ten job seekers in South Korea are classified as “passive job seekers” with low expectations for employment.

The 2024 University Student Employment Perception Survey, conducted among 2,938 students and graduates from four-year universities nationwide, found that 1,235 respondents were preparing for employment. Of these, 60.5 percent were categorized as passive job seekers.

Passive job-seeking behavior was divided into three categories: “insincere job-seeking” (30.9 percent), “almost inactive job-seeking” (23.8 percent), and “taking a break from job-seeking” (5.8 percent).

The primary reason cited for low engagement was “insufficient skills, knowledge, or expertise (for the desired job), requiring further preparation” (46.7 percent). Other significant factors included “a lack or scarcity of jobs in their field of interest,” “a belief that efforts to find a job would be futile” and “a shortage of jobs offering adequate wages or working conditions.”