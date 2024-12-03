[Kim Seong-kon] Korea needs a sheriff like John Wayne

After reading my recent Herald column, “Farewell to the John Wayne Era,” a renowned foreign intellectual wrote to me that he agreed with me completely, and wanted to add one more thing.

He said, “Today’s South Korea needs a sheriff like John Wayne.” His idea made me chuckle and nod.

As an ardent fan of old Western movies, he perceived a striking resemblance between today’s South Korea and the Wild West depicted in American cinema.

He wrote, “South Korea today seems to have a sheriff struggling to clean up a lawless town dominated and broken down by the previous sheriff, only to find the citizens too busy to care.”

Meanwhile, the sheriff has to fight his political foes, who control and manipulate the town council.

The thinker said that the town urgently needs to clean up its mess in order to return to normal. However, town politicians continue to bring up personal scandals about their political enemies and their spouses every day, as if these were the most urgent issues in these times of unprecedented crisis.

The town mayor, who himself is being prosecuted for breaking the law, tries to impeach non-cooperative prosecutors who are in his way.

The commentator also used metaphors to depict the current situation of South Korea.

He wrote that many non-Koreans suspect that some people in Korea are supplying the latest Winchester rifles to bandits for personal gain. He warned us, “Today, Korea should wonder why foreign investment has slowed down or why the stock market is lagging behind that of other countries.”

In addition, he pointed out that one of South Korea’s biggest problems is the absence of negotiations or concessions. He said, “Korean democracy allows no compromise. There’s only Management vs. Labor, Left vs. Right, or Young vs. Old, Therefore, you can only resort to street protests and rallies. Discussions do not seem to be valued.”

Then he concluded, “In the 1800s, John Wayne-style gunfights were the only solution. I venture to say this: Korea needs someone like John Wayne in the Westerns -- a sheriff who can clean up a messy internal situation.”

In a following email, he wrote that, in a sense, Donald Trump is like a modern-day John Wayne. That observation amused me, too, because Donald Trump resembles John Wayne physically: both of them are tall, well-built and brawny. Moreover, Trump seems to seems to aspire to the role of sheriff just like John Wayne, claiming that his job is to protect his country from domestic and overseas crises.

According to the foreign observer, we do not need to worry too much about Trump’s slogan “America First” because, implicitly, all countries pursue the same policy -- putting their country first.

However, in the eyes of the world, Trump’s other slogan “Make America Great Again” reveals a more troubling message, depending on what “great” is supposed to mean. These days, “Make Our Country Great Again” is also a slogan for authoritarian socialist countries.

The foreign intellectual stressed that we do not need to worry in the second Trump era, as long as we adhere to “acceptable global standards, socially, politically, economically and diplomatically.”

He argued that those who should worry about Trump and his team are the extreme leftists who tried to block the THAAD project and who provided rifles to the bandits, “who are now using them to attack innocent civilians, and who are fueling anti-Japan, anti-US sentiment.”

Indeed, we should ask ourselves, “Who is more worrisome to us -- the new American sheriff, or those working to destabilize our country by demanding the withdrawal of US troops from South Korea, who are taking the side of authoritarian socialist countries instead of our allies, who are disintegrating the South Korea-US-Japan alliance?

Needless to say, Korea’s “enemy within” is much more dangerous and worrisome than the outside pressures from the Trump administration. Besides, the foreigner said that the new sheriff and his team in America are different from the “bloodthirsty tyrants we see in other parts of the globe.”

The foreign political analyst concluded, “It seems like Korea is overly worried about the new American sheriff. Perhaps it might be a good chance for Korea to learn how to lose some in order to win some.”

Indeed, it is about time that we understood that we cannot always win.

The future is still uncertain and nebulous, and yet, we must do our best to survive the imminent crises, both domestic and overseas. The foreign intellectual ended his email by expressing hope: “Let’s hope for a quieter, better place to live. It might happen sooner than later, even in Korea.”

Indeed, we hope so.

Kim Seong-kon

Kim Seong-kon is a professor emeritus of English at Seoul National University and a visiting scholar at Dartmouth College. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. -- Ed.