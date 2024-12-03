[Breaking] Political gatherings banned, press put under military control

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol late Tuesday imposed martial law in the country, barring all forms of political gatherings and placing press under control of the military.

The martial law came into effect as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, who was named the martial law commander, issued a martial law decree and said all political activities including those of the National Assembly are banned.

All press is subject to martial law control and all activities that contribute to spread of fake news and “manipulation of public opinion” are banned.

Public gatherings and assemblies that fan “social unrest” are banned.

Those who violate martial law decree can be arrested, held in custody or searched.