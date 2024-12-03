Home

소아쌤

Government Complex Sejong closed after martial law declared

By Lee Jung-joo

Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 00:08

President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law during an emergency press briefing held at the Presidential Office in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, Tuesday. (Presidential Office) President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law during an emergency press briefing held at the Presidential Office in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, Tuesday. (Presidential Office)

All doors to Government Complex Sejong have been closed following South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s emergency martial law declaration late Tuesday.

“Starting from 11:40 p.m., all incoming vehicles (to Government Complex Sejong) are being denied entry,” a representative from the Government Buildings Management Office stated, according to local media reports. “Orders have been issued to keep all gates, including the main entrance, firmly closed under any circumstances.”

With the exclusion of public officials and reporters with an official ID badge, outsiders are being denied entry as of midnight.

More from Headlines