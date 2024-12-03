Home

Foreign minister convenes senior meeting on martial law

By Ji Da-gyum

Published : Dec. 3, 2024 - 23:55

Foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong speaks during a regular press briefing at the foreign ministry building in Seoul on Nov.28. (Yonhap) Foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong speaks during a regular press briefing at the foreign ministry building in Seoul on Nov.28. (Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul has convened a senior officials' meeting concerning the declaration of martial law at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Seoul.

The announcement follows President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of emergency martial law during a surprise late-night TV address Tuesday.

The emergency senior officials' meeting chaired by Cho commenced at 11:43 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the ministry "has no comments to announce as of 1:22 a.m. on Thursday and no measures are being taken at this time."

