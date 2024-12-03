Justice Party lambasts Yoon's martial law declaration

In an emergency statement, the minor opposition Justice Party blasted Yoon's declaration of martial law, claiming that it breaches Article 77 of the country's Constitution.

"President Yoon Suk Yeol must immediately withdraw the declaration of martial law. If not, the public will hold the president responsible for violating the Constitutional order. The Justice Party will never tolerate any actions that violate the Constitution," Kwon Young-guk, chief of the Justice Party, said in a statement.