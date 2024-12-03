Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law
  2. 2

    'Is this happening in 2024?' South Koreans in panic, disbelief

    'Is this happening in 2024?' South Koreans in panic, disbelief
  3. 3

    Ruling party leader denounces Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law

    Ruling party leader denounces Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law
  4. 4

    [Breaking] Assembly passes motion to revoke martial law

    [Breaking] Assembly passes motion to revoke martial law
  5. 5

    South Korea sees first martial law in over 40 years

    South Korea sees first martial law in over 40 years
  1. 6

    Seoul defense chief calls meeting of key commanders

    Seoul defense chief calls meeting of key commanders
  2. 7

    Does cross atop Christmas tree at Seoul Plaza reflect religious bias?

    Does cross atop Christmas tree at Seoul Plaza reflect religious bias?
  3. 8

    Chief auditor, prosecutors to face Assembly impeachment vote

    Chief auditor, prosecutors to face Assembly impeachment vote
  4. 9

    Seoul police agency issues level B emergency following martial law

    Seoul police agency issues level B emergency following martial law
  5. 10

    Assembly vote could revoke martial law

    Assembly vote could revoke martial law
피터빈트

Justice Party lambasts Yoon's martial law declaration

By Park Jun-hee

Published : Dec. 3, 2024 - 23:54

    • Link copied

This image shows President Yoon Suk Yeol's televised briefing (Yonhap)' This image shows President Yoon Suk Yeol's televised briefing (Yonhap)'

In an emergency statement, the minor opposition Justice Party blasted Yoon's declaration of martial law, claiming that it breaches Article 77 of the country's Constitution.

"President Yoon Suk Yeol must immediately withdraw the declaration of martial law. If not, the public will hold the president responsible for violating the Constitutional order. The Justice Party will never tolerate any actions that violate the Constitution," Kwon Young-guk, chief of the Justice Party, said in a statement.

More from Headlines