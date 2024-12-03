Justice Party lambasts Yoon's martial law declaration

Most Popular
-
1
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law
-
2
'Is this happening in 2024?' South Koreans in panic, disbelief
-
3
Ruling party leader denounces Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law
-
4
[Breaking] Assembly passes motion to revoke martial law
-
5
South Korea sees first martial law in over 40 years
Justice Party lambasts Yoon's martial law declarationBy Park Jun-hee
Published : Dec. 3, 2024 - 23:54
In an emergency statement, the minor opposition Justice Party blasted Yoon's declaration of martial law, claiming that it breaches Article 77 of the country's Constitution.
"President Yoon Suk Yeol must immediately withdraw the declaration of martial law. If not, the public will hold the president responsible for violating the Constitutional order. The Justice Party will never tolerate any actions that violate the Constitution," Kwon Young-guk, chief of the Justice Party, said in a statement.
More from Headlines
-
Assembly speaker declares martial law as invalid
-
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law
-
Ruling party leader denounces Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law